PH diplomats, staff to be inoculated with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: Locsin

MANILA — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. announced Wednesday that the "entire diplomatic corps and their staff," as well as all Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) personnel and their families, will be inoculated with Moderna vaccines once the country's orders arrive.

Reacting to a report that Filipino students and caregivers in Israel have received vaccines for free as part of the Israeli government's vaccination drive to immunize all residents in the country, Locsin said in a tweet:

"That's right and when our Moderna comes in we're vaccinating the entire diplomatic corps and their staff, along with all DFA personnel and their families,” Locsin said.

Moderna on March 6 announced a supply agreement with the Philippine government for the delivery of 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine beginning mid-2021.

A separate agreement with the Philippine government and private sector for the supply of an additional 7 million doses is also anticipated.

The Moderna vaccine has not been approved for use in the Philippines, but the US pharmaceutical firm said it would work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals prior to distribution.

FILIPINOS IN ISRAEL VACCINATED

In a news release earlier, the Israeli Embassy in the Philippines said approximately 30,000 Filipino caregivers, 400 Agriculture students, and the staff of the Philippine Embassy in Israel have received free Pfizer COVID-19 shots. Filipinos with expired working permits were also given free jabs, the Embassy said.

"Israel is thankful for the Filipino caregivers for helping the elderly and the disabled Israeli citizens during the COVID-19 outbreak. For many years, the Israeli government has been providing the Filipino caregivers with full access to the advanced medical services of our country," Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Rafael Harpaz said in the release.

"The free access to COVID-19 vaccine is another way of thanking them and ensuring their health and safety," Harpaz added.

