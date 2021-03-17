Navotas City Hospital shuts down outpatient department for 2 weeks due to increasing COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Navotas City Hospital will close its Outpatient Department (OPD) for two weeks due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the city.

According to Mayor Toby Tiangco, among those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are employees of the hospital.

"Puno na po halos ang mga ward sa ating ospital. Kung patuloy pa pong dadami ang mga nahahawaan ng COVID-19, baka hindi na po kayanin ng ating mga medical frontliner na tugunan ang pangangailangang medikal ng mga pasyente, lalo kung pati sila ay nagkakasakit na rin," he said.

(Our hospital wards are almost full. If the COVID-19 cases continue to increase, our medical frontliners may not be able to attend to everyone, especially if they are also getting sick.)

Tiangco also appealed to the public to adhere to safety protocols to curb the spread of the disease.

As of Wednesday, Navotas City recorded a total of 6,943 COVID-19 cases, 26 new cases, 4 new fatalities ,and 31 new recoveries.

26 ang nadagdag na kumpirmadong kaso ng COVID-19 sa lungsod. Apat sa kanila ang binawian na ng buhay. May 31 naman na gumaling at nakabalik na sa piling ng kanilang pamilya. pic.twitter.com/UMzeMVks0o — Toby Tiangco (@TobyTiangco) March 17, 2021

"Pagod na tayo sa anumang may kinalaman sa COVID-19 kaya parang balewala na sa marami ang panganib na magkasakit. Pero kailangan po ang tulong ng bawat isa para matapos na itong pandemya. Makiisa po tayo para buhay ay maprotektahan at kabuhayan ay magpatuloy," Tiangco said.

(We are all tired of anything related to COVID-19 so this is why some seem oblivious to the dangers of COVID-19. But we need the help of everyone to end this pandemic. Let us cooperate so that we can protect lives and continue with our livelihood.)

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 635,698 people. The tally includes 12,866 deaths, 561,099 recoveries, and 61,733 active cases.

