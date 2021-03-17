Magnitude 4.2 quake jolts Nueva Vizcaya: Phivolcs

From Phivolcs website

MANILA - A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit Nueva Vizcaya Wednesday afternoon, according to Phivolcs.

It struck at 5:58 p.m. approximately 7 kilometers southwest of Ambaguio town at a depth of 1 km.

The tremor was tectonic in origin, Phivolcs said. Aftershocks and damage to structures are not expected.

Instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:

Intensity II - Baler, Aurora

Intensity I - San Jose, Nueva Ecija; Dagupan City, Pangasinan

