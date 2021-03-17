House official says no need to place Batasan on lockdown despite infection spike

House of Representatives. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — An official of the House of Representatives on Wednesday said the Batasan Pambansa complex will not be placed under lockdown despite a recent spike in COVID-19 infections among lawmakers and other personnel.

In a Zoom interview, Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza said that lawmakers will be in session only until next week before it goes on its Lenten and summer break, so they want to pass as many measures as they could.

"So far, no need naman ano. Nasabi naman ni Speaker [Lord Allan Velasco], saka ng mga members na hindi na kailangan i-lockdown... Gusto rin kasi tapusin ni Speaker saka ng mga members yung mga measures, mga pending measures sa House bago mag-break," Mendoza said.

Congress will resume sessions on May 17 until June 4, 2021.

The official added that safety measures are in place, saying the situation is "controlled."

"Controlled naman, managed naman yung situation dito sa House, kasi considering na we have 29 active cases, so that’s around 2 or 3 percent lang ng operation ng House actually. At saka may mga safety measures naman na ginagawa sa House, na kino-conduct dito sa House," Mendoza said.

He said the House has reduced its workforce on site and activated work-from-home arrangements since the beginning of the pandemic. Workers also work on rotation, with on-site capacity reduced to 30 percent.

Working hours have also been reduced, said Mendoza.

"Ni-reduce na rin yung working hours natin from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., ginawa na nating 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. na siya, effective today."

Mendoza said the House’s weekly antigen testing for personnel and visitors continues.

Several lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 while two have died.

Senior Citizens party-list Rep. Francisco Datol Jr. and Sorsogon 2nd District Rep. Ma. Bernardita "Ditas" Ramos died last year after testing positive for COVID-19.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

—Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News