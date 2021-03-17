Duque rejects stricter lockdown for Metro Manila for now, says it's possible

People visit the Divisoria Market in Manila on March 9, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Wednesday said he does not recommend that Metro Manila be placed under a stricter quarantine level as a whole, but this may be possible if cases continue to rise despite granular lockdowns.

In its daily situationer released on Tuesday, the Department of Health said there were 25,732 active COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila. The region also accounted for 2,842 in the new reported infections for the day.

"As of now, I don’t because the localized lockdowns are starting to yield positive outcomes," Duque told ANC's Headstart when asked if he recommends that the capital region return to a stricter lockdown.

Metro Manila as a whole is currently under general community quarantine, the second loosest lockdown level, but mayors have implemented restrictions in targeted areas within their constituencies. The region also observes a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and a ban on minors going outdoors.

Duque said the granular lockdowns' effect will reflect in about 2 weeks, and "if nothing changes and the cases continue to rise, then the possibility of a more widespread lockdown is certainly strong."

"Everything is possible, but we have to calibrate our response depending on the data that come in with the recommendation of our technical advisory group and our epidemiologist of the IATF…If they say that we need to have a more widespread lockdown, then we will recommend to the President," he said.

One measure the government recently imposed is closing national borders to foreigners and returning Filipinos who are not overseas workers starting March 20. Duque said travel restrictions are "temporary" and are "not there for long," as officials monitor the data on infection spikes closely.

The Philippines has been tallying at least 4,000 daily additional COVID-19 cases in the past 5 days. According to monitoring by ABS-CBN Data Analytics, a similar trend occurred on Aug. 18-22 last year.

The OCTA Research Group projected that if the current trend continues, new coronavirus cases in the Philippines can reach up to 11,000 daily.

Dr. Beverly Lorraine Ho, director of Department of Health's disease prevention and control bureau, said the rising number of added infections can be attributed to "breaches in the health protocols," increased mobility, and the presence new coronavirus variants.

