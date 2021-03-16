BCDA offices temporarily closed after 18 workers contract COVID-19

MANILA - The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) temporarily closed some its offices after 18 of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The BCDA said in a statement its offices of One West and Clark Project Management in Pampanga were closed from March 15 to March 16, Monday and Tuesday, and an an interim work-from-home scheme was set up for all Clark-based employees.

The workers are in isolation, along with their close contacts. Contact tracing is ongoing.

"BCDA has put in place other quarantine measures to contain the virus in our workplace and protect our families and communities," it said.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure utmost care and protection of everyone."

BCDA president and Vince Dizon was put in isolation due to his recent interaction with Palace spokesman Harry Roque, who earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Dizon is also the COVID-19 testing czar of the Philippines and deputy chief implementer of the the National Action Plan Against COVID-19.

