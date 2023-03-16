'That's foul': Solons hit Zubiri remark on House Cha-cha push

MANILA — Senior lawmakers on Thursday joined House Speaker Martin Romualdez in defending the House of Representatives' approval of 2 Charter change (Cha-cha) initiatives after Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri aired his concern on the proposals.

On Wednesday, Zubiri pointed out that entertaining Charter change debates could result in the revision of the entire Constitution and forming of a unicameral parliamentary form of government.

“That’s foul, that’s pure speculation that has no basis at all. The House has no control over the executive agencies tasked to implement the three laws by issuing implementing rules and regulations (IRRs),” House Committee on Constitutional Amendments chair and Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez said.

“My beloved Senate president from Mindanao may be seeing ghosts where there are none. He should overcome his fear of the unknown. He should give us, his former colleagues in the House of Representatives, and executive officials some good faith,” Rodriguez added.

Rodriguez maintained that Zubiri’s allegation “is unfair to House members, especially our Speaker Martin Romualdez."

Rodriguez maintained that the House Charter amendment initiative is aimed at rewriting the basic law’s “restrictive” economic provisions so the country could entice more foreign investors.

“The restrictions that hamper investments are still there, because laws cannot amend the Constitution,” Rodriguez said.

For his part, Ako Bisaya Party List Rep. Sonny Lagon maintained that House Bill No. 7352 will greatly benefit the country's economy, allaying concerns it was rushed, and clarifying that they were guided by “years of intense discussion” on amending the Constitution.

“Charter change has been a core discussion ever since the term of former President Fidel Ramos. At lahat ng adminsitrasyon since then, pinag-aralan na yan. Napakarami nang papers o position papers ang nagawa, especially on amending the rather restrictive economic provisions of our Charter,” Lagon said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Quezon Province Rep. David "Jay-jay" Suarez urged senators not to set aside the work of the House of Representatives.

"I am appealing to our honorable senators to consider how HB 7352 passed its third and final reading with a resounding 301 votes. This is an overwhelming vote from the members of the House of Representatives," Suarez said.

The 3 lawmakers issued statements a day after Romualdez defended the approval by the House of Representatives of the twin measures aimed at amending the 1987 Constitution, maintaining that these were thoroughly discussed even if these were approved quickly.

"Let me make it clear, though. All legislative measures approved in the House of Representatives were deliberated extensively and exhaustively — from the committee level to plenary sessions. All voices were heard before we take a vote. Lahat ng ito, dumaan sa tamang proseso at masusing pag-aaral," Romualdez said.

Critics of Charter change have accused the House of rushing the deliberations on the charter change measures.

The 1987 Constitution requires a vote of supermajorities in the Senate and the House for any charter change initiative to fly.