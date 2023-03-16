Members of the Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operatives process a crime scene to identify a body pulled from a shallow grave by the Public Information Unit of Cavite Police Provincial Office (PIU Cavite PPO) and Imus City Police Station (Imus CPS) inside the Jade Residences Subdivision in Barangay Malagasang, Imus City on February 28, 2023. John Martin Salilig positively identified the remains of his missing brother 24-year-old Adamson University Chemical Engineering student John Matthew Salilig. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday recommended the filing of charges before the justice department against 20 officers and members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity for violation of the Anti-Hazing Law over the death of Adamson student John Matthew Salilig.

Three fratmen were recommended to become star witnesses for providing information during the investigation, including 250-page screen grabs of the fraternity's group chat.

The NBI said it identified the fratmen involved in the planning of the initiation, the paddling of Salilig, and those involved in the transfer of his body to a vacant lot in Cavite, where he was buried and found.

The five persons of interest who surrendered to the NBI were also brought to the justice department, including an alias "Biggie," who insisted that he was only an invited guest in the welcoming rites.

On Wednesday, government prosecutors found probable cause to indict 7 Tau Gamma Phi fraternity members for 2 counts of hazing which led to the death of Salilig and the injury of another recruit.

In a press briefer, the Department of Justice said all 7 frat members "planned and actually participated in hazing the recruits by way of paddling."

The 24-year-old Salilig was allegedly hit around 70 times.

A medico-legal report from the Philippine National Police said Salilig died due to severe blunt force trauma to the lower extremities.

— With a report from Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News