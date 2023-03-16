Screengrab from RTVM

MANILA — Camarines Sur's provincial board has passed a resolution declaring President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. as the province's "adopted son," its governor said on Thursday.

Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte made the announcement during Marcos' visit to launch several projects in the stronghold of his defeated 2022 election rival, former Vice President Leni Robredo.

In presenting the provincial board resolution ahead of the groundbreaking of the administration's housing projects in Naga City, Villafuerte cited Marcos' calamity assistance to the province.

"Maraming kalamidad din po ang napagdaanan ng ating probinsya na nagbigay po ng tulong at personal na bumisita ang ating pangulo," Villafuerte said.



"Kahit wala po siya noon sa pwesto, tumulong siya at bumisita, kagaya po ng pagbisita niya matapos ang pagdaan ni Typhoon Niña noong 2017," he added.



(Our President visited and extended help during several calamities in our province. Even when he was not yet in office, he helped, like when he visited during the onslaught of Typhoon Niña in 2017.)

In 2018, then Davao City mayor and now Vice President Sara Duterte was also declared as the province's adopted daughter.

During the 2022 presidential race, Robredo enjoyed a huge lead in her home province with some 870,000 votes versus Marcos' 93,000 votes.