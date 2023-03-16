Home  >  News

Mariano Marcos State U grad tops March 2023 physician licensure exams

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2023 08:30 PM

MANILA—The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Thursday that 1,573 out of 2,887 passed the Physician Licensure Examination given March 2023.

Aira Cassandra Suguitan Castro from Mariano Marcos State University in Batac, Ilocos Norte, topped the exams with a score of 89.00 percent rating.

Philip Patrick Petelo Lee from Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila took 2nd place with 88.58 while Johanna Wileen Go from University of Santo Tomas followed with 88.25.

TOP 10

UST was the top performing school, with 51 out of its 61 takers passed the exams.

Here are the successful examinees. 

