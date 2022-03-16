Kidapawan Mayor Joseph Evangelista and city hall employees welcome presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo at the Kidapawan City Hall on Tuesday, March 15. (VP Leni Media Bureau)

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday said she expected getting a higher score in the next survey on preferred presidential contenders, after her rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. kept a big lead in the last poll by Pulse Asia.

In the 2016 vice presidential race where Marcos was among her rivals, Robredo said she started at the bottom of surveys and only saw her rankings improve towards late March.

"Gaya noong laban ko noong 2016, I started at 2 percent... Naramdaman lang 'yung bump ko in 2016, late March. So, ang expectation namin ganoon pa din until now," Robredo said.

(Like my fight in 2016, I started at 2 percent... I felt the bump that time in late March. We are expecting the same this time.)

"Expected naman na wala pang bump kasi kauumpisa pa lang ng official campaign period," she said in a chance interview.

(We expected that there is no bump yet because the campaign season has just started.)

Robredo won the vice presidency by some 260,000 votes over Marcos, her then closest rival.

In the latest February survey of Pulse Asia, Marcos enjoyed the backing of 60 percent of respondents, compared to Robredo's 15 percent, which put her at second place.

Pulse Asia Research Director Ana Maria Tabunda said Robredo might still be able to close the gap.

"Theoretically, kaya pero mahirap. But realistically mahirap. Hindi sinabing imposible," Ana Maria Tabunda said on Monday.

(Theoretically, it's possible, but it will be difficult. Realistically, it will be difficult. But it's not impossible.)

Robredo's spokesman Barry Gutierrez said the Feb. 18 to 23 survey was conducted before "a snowballing in support" for the Vice President, as seen in her recent "record breaking rallies."

Organizers said some 80,000 supporters attended Robredo's campaign Bacolod rally on March 11, the biggest turnout in her sorties so far.

Robredo's earlier rallies in Cavite and Bulacan drew around 40,000 supporters each.

"The latest Pulse Asia survey was done prior to these game changing developments, and does not yet capture the more recent surge in VP Leni's support," Gutierrez said in a statement.

"With this clear momentum from the people's campaign -- reflected both in the massive rallies as well as in online metrics -- we are confident that the next 56 days will culminate in an election day victory for Leni Robredo," he added.

