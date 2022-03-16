Robredo camp seeks inventory of official ballots

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan (right) and commissioner George Garcia inspect the work at the assembly line of Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) at their warehouse in Sta Rosa, Laguna on March 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo's election lawyer asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday to give political parties and candidates a full inventory of the ballots that will be used in the May polls.

Atty. Romulo Macalintal also urged the poll body to disclose the total number of printed official ballots and the provinces, cities, and towns involved. He also asked for the places where ballots for which have not yet been printed.

Macalintal said the Comelec should allow the use of ultraviolet light, dark light, or any such instrument to verify and ensure that the official ballots bear the security features required by law.

“This will also dispel the wild impressions made by some alleged experts that some ballots are pre-shaded with invisible marks to favor certain candidates,” Macalintal said.

He sought as well the conduct of random sampling to test and examine the official ballots already printed, a measure already approved in principle by the Comelec.

The sampling, Macalintal said, must be in the presence of the political parties and candidates and their representatives, who will be allowed to randomly select the official ballots to be tested.

“These randomly selected ballots will be verified and examined by said representatives of the parties to determine if they contain all the security features as required by the law and will be fed into the vote-counting machines to find out if said ballots would be recognized by these machines.” Macalintal said.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said Tuesday that agency will allow "random sampling" of ballots printed during the period when stakeholders were refused access in the printing facility amid the omicron surge earlier this year.

The parties, he said, should at least write to Comelec so the 7-man en banc can formally tackle the proposal.

"Kung pwede, may proper na sulat man lang para kung mapapadala sa amin, kahit ngayong araw, bukas (Wednesday) tatalakayin po namin sa en banc. But definitely at this point ay may instruction na ang ating chairman," Garcia said, referring to fellow new appointee, Comelec chairman Saidamen Pangarungan.

Macalintal said the Comelec should also allow watchers to witness the printing of the official ballots and other election paraphernalia, such as election returns and certificates of canvass.

He asked the poll body to make sure that political parties and candidates are notified before election-related documents are delivered to city and municipal treasurers, so that they could send watchers to observe.

Macalintal earlier flagged the poll body for printing the ballots without the benefit of watchers and observers, which he said is a violation of Section 187 of the Omnibus Election Code.

Since the Comelec had already printed 73 percent of the official ballots, Macalintal said that the Robredo camp does not want to be accused of being behind the delay of the printing as well as the poll body's other election-related activities.

