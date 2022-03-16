M5.3 aftershock jolts Lubang, Occidental Mindoro

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeOccidentalMindoro

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 16 March 2022 - 08:09 AM

Magnitude = 5.3

Depth = 011 km

Location = 14.11°N, 119.41°E - 082 km N 70° W of Lubang (Occidental Mindoro)https://t.co/KngbJ19qSg pic.twitter.com/OXt8hILIhK — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) March 16, 2022

A magnitude 5.3 quake jolted Lubang, Occidental Mindoro Wednesday morning, an aftershock of the magnitude 6.4 quake that hit the same area 2 days ago.

A Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology report said the quake was located 70 degrees west of Lubang and was tectonic in origin.

Damage and aftershocks are not expected, Phivolcs said.

The country is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire, an interconnected circle of fault lines under constant pressure from super-hot molten rock beneath.