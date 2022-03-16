Home  >  News

M5.3 aftershock jolts Lubang, Occidental Mindoro

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2022 08:58 AM

A magnitude 5.3 quake jolted Lubang, Occidental Mindoro Wednesday morning, an aftershock of the magnitude 6.4 quake that hit the same area 2 days ago.

A Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology report said the quake was located 70 degrees west of Lubang and was tectonic in origin. 

Damage and aftershocks are not expected, Phivolcs said. 

The country is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire, an interconnected circle of fault lines under constant pressure from super-hot molten rock beneath.

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  regional news   phivolcs   earthquake   quake   Lubang   Occidental Mindoro  