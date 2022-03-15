MANILA—The Philippine College of Physicians welcomed the government's decision to maintain the Alert level 1 status in Metro Manila and other areas, as it reminded the public to continue wearing masks.

Dr. Maricar Limpin said health care workers agreed with the current alert level status, even as most Filipinos act as if the pandemic has ended.

"That is the right move kasi lahat kami nag-agree na dapat i-maintain muna natin sa Alert Level 1 ang bansa natin dahil alam naman natin na sa ngayon ang behavior ng mga Filipino ay nandoon na tayo sa ano, hindi nga Alert Level 1, parang nasa Alert Level 0 na tayo," she told Teleradyo.

(That is the right move because we all agree that we should remain under Alert Level 1 because we can see the behavior of Filipinos now that it seems like we are already in Alert Level 0.)

"And sana, I'm hoping na if ever, in the near future, ibaba sa Alert Level 0 ang ating bansa, sana patuloy ipasuot pa rin sa atin ang face mask. Kasi nakita natin 'yan sa ibang bansa, noong inalis nila ang mask, nagtaasan ang COVID-19 cases sa kanila. At hindi lang nagtaasan, kung hindi marami ang namatay," Limpin added.

(I'm hoping if ever, in the near future, that the government places the country under Alert Level 0, we hope we continue to wear face masks. We saw in other countries, when they removed the face mask requirement, COVID-19 cases went up, and it did not just went up, a lot of people also died.)

Limpin said companies should ensure that the workplaces have proper ventilation before requiring employees to go back on-site.

Aside from constantly wearing face masks, Limpin also said it would be better if there is still some distance between desks so as to protect the employees.

It is also better not to eat together, or to move farther from each other when eating in the same area.

"I think pwede na ho nating pabalikin ang mga tao sa trabaho pero siguraduhin lang ho natin na palaging nakasuot ang face mask nila at kung maaring medyo may konting distances sila pagdating sa trabaho at 'wag silang kakain nang sabay sabay," Limpin said.

(I think we can ask the employees to return to the office but we must ensure that they always wear face masks, and there should be some distance between their desks, and they should avoid eating together.)

Watch more on iWantTFC

Malacañang on Tuesday said the National Capital Region will remain under Alert Level 1, while 47 areas have also shifted to the lowest COVID-19 alert level until the end of March.

Based on government guidelines under Alert Level 1, most health restrictions have been removed. The quarantine level allows 100% capacity in government offices and public transport.

Individuals aged 18 above are still required to present vaccination proof when attending mass gatherings or entering indoor establishments.

From March 7 to 13, the country tallied 4,131 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 590 per day, which is 35 percent lower than the cases reported from the previous week.

RELATED VIDEO