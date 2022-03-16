Comelec drops permit requirement for campaign activities in certain areas

The Partido Lakas ng Masa candidates for Halalan 2022, led by presidential hopeful Leody de Guzman, hold their proclamation rally at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Feb 8, 2022 despite having no permit from the Comelec. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is dropping its policy on permit requirement in holding campaign activities, specifically in areas under more relaxed COVID-19 alert levels, a commissioner said Wednesday.

In a message to reporters, newly appointed commissioner George Garcia said the Comelec en banc has approved a "recalibrated" set of new normal campaigning rules as the country shifts to a less stricter pandemic restriction amid the decreasing COVID-19 cases.

"No more CCC (Comelec Campaign Committee) permits for level 1 and 2, 100 percent capacity for venues under level 1 and 70 percent under level 2," Garcia said.

Under Comelec Resolution No. 10732, in-person political gatherings such as campaigning, rallies, caucuses, meetings, conventions, motorcades, caravans, and miting de avances would only be allowed if permitted by the CCC, a multi-agency "super body" in charge of regulating activities related to Halalan 2022.

Election lawyers have previously called out the Comelec over the said rule, saying requiring "prior approval" for a private citizen-led campaign activity is "potentially unconstitutional."

Garcia said the amended version of Comelec Resolution No. 10732 is being rerouted for commissioners' signature.

