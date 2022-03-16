Comelec drops permit requirement for campaign activities in certain areas

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is dropping its policy on permit requirement in holding campaign activities, specifically in areas under more relaxed COVID-19 alert levels, a commissioner said Wednesday.
In a message to reporters, newly appointed commissioner George Garcia said the Comelec en banc has approved a "recalibrated" set of new normal campaigning rules as the country shifts to a less stricter pandemic restriction amid the decreasing COVID-19 cases.
"No more CCC (Comelec Campaign Committee) permits for level 1 and 2, 100 percent capacity for venues under level 1 and 70 percent under level 2," Garcia said.
Under Comelec Resolution No. 10732, in-person political gatherings such as campaigning, rallies, caucuses, meetings, conventions, motorcades, caravans, and miting de avances would only be allowed if permitted by the CCC, a multi-agency "super body" in charge of regulating activities related to Halalan 2022.
Election lawyers have previously called out the Comelec over the said rule, saying requiring "prior approval" for a private citizen-led campaign activity is "potentially unconstitutional."
Garcia said the amended version of Comelec Resolution No. 10732 is being rerouted for commissioners' signature.
RELATED VIDEO