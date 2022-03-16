MANILA - Presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is not worried about President Rodrigo Duterte preferring a lawyer to succeed him in the 2022 elections.

"I'm sure he found, as a lawyer, his legal training to be of use to him, and that's why he's saying that," Marcos said at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay virtual forum.

"But it's not necessarily the case also. Marami pang ibang sinabi si pangulo," he added. "Alam mo si PRRD talagang let's just say he's a very seasoned politician."

When asked if his camp was still courting the president for an endorsement, Marcos said he was still hopeful for Duterte's blessing.

"We are hoping that he will come out with an endorsement, endorsing at least to solidify and to unite the administration side of the political aisle before the election," the former senator said. "Tignan natin. Alam mo naman si pangulo, he likes to keep everybody on their toes. I think that's what's happening now."

Marcos also reiterated his stance that there was no need for the International Criminal Court to investigate alleged crimes against humanity in the Duterte administration's drug war.

"Why would we need someone from outside to investigate what's happening in the Philippines?" Marcos asked.

On Saturday, Duterte said the next leader of the Philippines should be compassionate and a good judge of character, on top of being decisive.

"Ang ano nga is, hindi naman ako nagsabi it’s the best quality, but one of the good qualities of a president, sana abogado. Isang tingin mo lang, maka-decide ka na kaagad. And the repercussions, alam mo na kung ano. Whatever kind of --- how would you say --- issue or --- alam mo na,” said Duterte.

Among the personalities running for president in the May 2022 elections, only Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo and Dr. Jose Montemayor Jr. are lawyers.

Malacañang has also clarified that the president was not endorsing anyone when he said that Filipinos could choose an Ilocano to replace him earlier this month.

In November last year, Duterte tagged Marcos as a "weak leader," following news that the former senator got his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run as his vice president.

Marcos has topped presidential pre-election surveys made by Pulse Asia and the Social Weather Stations.

Aside from Marcos, Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso has also expressed hope for President Duterte's endorsement.