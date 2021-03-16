Home  >  News

Testing czar Vince Dizon in isolation after exposure to COVID-positive Harry Roque

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2021 12:57 PM

COVID-19 testing czar Vince Dizon during the Inauguration of the Mega-Quarantine Facility in Taguig City on Sept. 25, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Testing czar Vince Dizon said on Tuesday he is in isolation due to his recent interaction with Palace spokesman Harry Roque, who earlier tested positive for COVID-19. 

Dizon, who is also President and CEO of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, said he was in isolation "because of close contact with Spox (spokesman) Harry last Friday." 

"But absolutely OK and busy working lang with our LGUs (local government units)," he said in a text message to ABS-CBN News. 

Roque is the fifth Cabinet member to catch COVID-19, after Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Education Secretary Leonor Briones, and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año. 

More details to follow. 
 
— Report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News 
     

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  COVID surge   coronavirus vaccine   COVID vaccine   Philippines vaccine   COVID-19   COVID   coronavirus   coronavirus Philippines   COVID Philippines   COVID Philippines February   COVID Philippines IATF   COVID Philippines report  