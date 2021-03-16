San Juan COVID-19 cases in upwards trend, says mayor

MANILA - San Juan City's COVID-19 cases is in an upwards trend, its mayor said Tuesday as he sought cooperation from residents during Metro Manila's 2-week curfew.

The city as of Monday has tallied 232 active infections, down from Sunday's 252, said Mayor Francis Zamora. San Juan on March 1 recorded only 63 cases, he added.

"Ang importante ho talaga dito y'ung kooperasyon ng bawat isa, ng mamamayan. Kinakailangan maintindihan nila ang seriousness ng sitwasyon," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(What's important here is every resident needs to understand the seriousness of the situation.)

"Nakikita ko kasi ang trend pataas siya, this is something we’ll have to monitor on a daily basis. Ang mismong infection rate ay tumataas sa buong Metro Manila base sa datos ng DOH (Department of Health) at OCTA [Research Group]."

(I can see the trend is going up, this is something we’ll have to monitor on a daily basis. The infection rate in Metro Manila is increasing, based on data from the DOH and OCTA.)

Metro Manila mayors agreed to impose a curfew between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for two weeks to curb unnecessary movement, according to Zamora.

San Juan had implemented the same curfew policy beginning March 9 after it saw a rise in cases, Zamora said.

"Kadalasan kasi sa gabi, tambay na lang, umiikot na lang, gumigimik. Dito pumapasok ang non-essential activities," he said.

(Most of the time people are idle, they go around at night, that's when non-essential activities come in.)

The mayor, who contracted the illness earlier this month, said he has finished his isolation while remaining asymptomatic.

The Philippines on Monday recorded 5,404 new coronavirus infections, the fourth highest reported in a day since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, raising the total number of cases to 626,893.