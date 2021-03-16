Partylist solon Defensor says recovering from coronavirus

Anakalusugan Party List Rep. Mike Defensor makes a manifestation during a hearing at the House of Representatives at the Batasang Pambansa complex in Quezon City, July 09, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Anakalusugan Rep. Mike Defensor said Tuesday he tested positive for the coronavirus "2 weeks ago."

Defensor said he was "okay now and is waiting for one more RT-PCR test to confirm he has recovered."

"Nag-positive ako sa COVID along with 7 people in my house, including my son-in-law, siguro asymptomatic kaming dalawa. Quarantine lang kami, inom ng mga gamot, mga vitamins and observe 'yung mga protocol," he told reporters.

(I tested positive for COVID along with 7 people in my house, including my son-in-law, we were likely asymptomatic. We just quarantined, took medicine and vitamins and observed protocol.)

"Coordinated kami with the local government and dito sa subdivision."

(We coordinated with the local government and management of the subdivision.)

