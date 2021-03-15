Negros Oriental solon tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA - A lawmaker from Negros Oriental confirmed Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Negros Oriental 1st District Rep. Jocelyn Sy Limkaichong said in a Facebook post she is under quarantine in Manila and asymptomatic.

"I am taking the necessary steps to recover from the virus," she said.

Limkaichong said she strictly followed health protocols and was extra careful in public but contracted COVID-19 just the same.

"I ask for your prayers so that all those afflicted with the virus will be restored to health soon," she said.

Since the country recorded its first case of COVID-19 in January 2020 and one year into lockdown, dozens of politicians and celebrities have been diagnosed with the deadly disease in the Philippines.

As of Monday, the country has logged 626,893 COVID-19 cases, with 12,837 deaths and 560,577 recoveries. Active cases stood at 53,479.

