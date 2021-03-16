Majority of Palawan voters reject proposed division of province into three - Comelec

The Comelec Provincial Board of Canvassers proclaimed on March 16, 2021 that the "NO" votes won in the proposed division of Palawan into three provinces. Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The proposed division of Palawan province into three, based on a 2019 law, has been rejected, according to results of the plebiscite conducted last Saturday, the Commission on Elections said Tuesday.

After counting the votes cast in 22 out of the province's 23 municipalities, the Provincial Board of Canvassers declared that the NO votes won, with 172,304, against the 122,223 YES votes.

The plebiscite was required under Republic Act No. 11259, signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in April 2019, for the proposed creation of the following provinces: Palawan del Norte, Palawan Oriental, and Palawan del Sur.

The board of canvassers said that out of the more than 490,000 registered voters, 297,728 or 60.06 percent actually cast their votes.

