House OKs on second reading bill seeking translations for disaster announcements

MANILA - The House of Representatives has approved House Bill 8943 or the “Language Accessibility of Public Information on Disaster Act,” on second reading.

Quezon City Rep. Jesus “Bong” Suntay sponsored the measure.

The bill was approved in an ayes and nayes vote which paves the way for approval on third and final reading in 3 days.

It will require government agencies and local government units to convert in an easily understandable form and translate to Filipino and any other appropriate regional language or dialect all announcements, advisories, press releases, issuances and any other information relevant to a local or national disaster or emergency.

It aims to disseminate the translated information as widely as possible through all available media and communication channels.

