House OKs ban on illegal drag racing

MANILA - Voting 205-0-0, the House of Representatives has approved on final reading House Bill 8916 or the proposed "Illegal Drag Racing Ban Act.”

The bill will be sent to the Senate for its action.

The bill declares drag racing illegal if not sanctioned or without the authority of the concerned agencies or the local government unit having jurisdiction of the place where the drag racing was held.

It imposes the following penalties for drag racing: a fine of not less than P300,000 but not more than P500,000 and or imprisonment of one year on the participants and promoters or organizers at the discretion of the court; confiscation and suspension of drivers’ license of the participants for a period of six months and requiring them to undergo a seminar prescribed by the Land Transportation Officer before they can redeem their licenses; perpetual disqualification to hold a driver’s license for participants who commit the offense a second time and impounding the vehicle used ion illegal drag racing subject to the payment of reasonable storage fees according to the reasonable schedule of fees imposed by the LTO as approved by the Transportation Secretary.

It requires the Department of Transportation to work with the Department of Interior and Local Government, the Philippine National Police, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the local government units to ensure the implementation of the proposed law. - report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

