East Avenue Medical Center's COVID-19 bed capacity reaches 77 percent

East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City said Tuesday its bed capacity for COVID-19 patients has reached more than 70 percent or the critical level.

The hospital has a separate building for virus patients with 200 to 250 beds, said its medical chief Dr. Alfonso Nuñez.

"The beds allotted for COVID patient umaabot na sa 77 percent ang utilization namin at sa karanasan namin patuloy pong tumataas ito," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The beds allotted for COVID patients have reached 77 percent utilization and the cases are still increasing.)

The EAMC had also reported reaching the critical level during the height of the pandemic from July to August.

The hospital has hired 450 to 500 contractual healthworkers as virus cases rise and 51 of its medical frontliners have active infections, Nuñez said.

He added that 401 of the hospital staff contracted the disease since the pandemic reached the Philippines last year.

"Majority po ay nakuha rin sa community. May minority ang nakuha lang within the hospital," he said.

(Majority got it from the community, only a minority wee infected within the hospital.)

Some 60 percent of the hospital's healthworkers have been vaccinated against COVID-19, while 5 to 8 percent refuse inoculation, Nuñez added.

Several Metro Manila hospitals have reported that they have reached full capacity as cases continued to rise in the region, which has since implemented a 2-week curfew to curb virus spread.

The Philippines on Monday recorded 5,404 new coronavirus infections, the fourth highest reported in a day since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, raising the total number of cases to 626,893.