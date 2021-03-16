COVID-19 vaccination of military medical personnel in Sulu begins

Photo courtesy of Joint Task Force Sulu

MANILA - The COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out for military medical personnel in Sulu Monday.

In a statement, the Joint Task Force Sulu said healthcare workers from Camp Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital will be the first to receive the vaccines, which arrived last Sunday.

Major Sayid Cedicol, doctor and the Commanding Officer of the said hospital, will be receiving the first jab.

JTF-Sulu and 11 Infantry Division Commander Major Gen. William Gonzales thanked the government for ensuring that frontliners in the province will get vaccinated.

The hospital conducted a simulation for the vaccine rollout and is set to inoculate about 300 medical personnel and other frontline workers starting Tuesday.