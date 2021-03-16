11 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 15,892

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 15,892 as 11 new cases were recorded Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 2 new recoveries and no new fatality.

Tuesday's number of new cases is the second highest since March 9, when DFA reported 15 new cases. The number of new cases has been in the single digit since then.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 5,284 as 9,565 of those infected have recovered, while 1,043 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 832 in the Asia Pacific, 921 in Europe, 3,454 in the Middle East and Africa, and 77 in the Americas.

16 March 2021



Today, the DFA reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new recoveries, and no new fatality among overseas Filipinos in Asia and the Pacific, and Europe. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/dpeyCoRtPP — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) March 16, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 631,320 people. The tally includes 12,848 deaths, 560,736 recoveries, and 57,736 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 120.2 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread. New variants were also reported in South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

Over 2.6 million people have died while more than 68.2 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

