RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Rains are likely over Eastern Visayas and Mindanao on Wednesday due to a low pressure area (LPA), the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA said the LPA was last spotted 265 kilometers east northeast of Davao City at 3 a.m.

The LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Eastern Visayas and Mindanao. Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible, said state meteorologists.

Bicol Region and the rest of Visayas will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the LPA and localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley will see cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains also due to the amihan.

— TeleRadyo, 15 March 2023