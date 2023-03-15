PCO still studying vlogger accreditation in Palace coverages: Garafil

Pro-Marcos vloggers attempt to interrupt a protest led by Bayan-Southern Tagalog youth groups calling for the disqualification of Ferdidand Marcos, Jr in front of the Commission on Election (COMELEC) in Manila on February 02, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Presidential Communications Office is still studying the program of having vloggers accredited during Malacañang coverages, the PCO chief said on Wednesday.

"Ang pag-aaccredit ng ating mga vloggers ay kasama sa ating mga programa na pinag-aaralan ngayon," PCO Secretary Cheloy Garafil told the members of the Commission on Appointments during her confirmation hearing.

"In time kapag nagkaroon na kami ng malawakang pag-aaral, ibibigay namin ang aming sagot with respect to that issue," she added.

Her predecessor, former Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles, pushed for the accreditation of vloggers in Malacañang. She said it was part of their "priorities."

Vloggers played a huge role during President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's presidential campaign, with some given priority access during their sorties.

Access to Malacañang coverage or Palace events was traditionally limited to journalists from TV and radio networks, online news outfits, and newspapers.

Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar in 2017 however allowed the accreditation of select social media users through a department order.