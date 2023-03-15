MANILA — Malacañang on Wednesday declared Thursday, Mar. 16, a special non-working day in Negros Oriental for the burial of its slain governor Roel Degamo.

In its Proclamation No. 185, the Palace said that it declared the holiday "to allow the community to grieve and honor the memory of Governor Degamo and other victims."

The declaration was made due to a request from the office of the current governor, Carlo Jorge Joan "Guido" Reyes.

"It is but fitting and proper to give the people of the Province of Negros Oriental the opportunity to show their respect and join the interment of Governor Degamo," the Palace proclamation read.

Degamo, who was slain along with 8 other victims in an armed attack last Mar. 4 at his private compound in Pamplona, Negros Oriental, will be laid to rest in his hometown Siaton.

His remains will be interred in a private cemetery in Barangay Bonawon, Siaton, where he spent his childhood. The slain governor will be interred next to his father and sister.

On the day Degamo's remains were brought to his hometown, newly installed Gov. Reyes reported for work for the first time at the Negros Oriental Provincial Capitol in Dumaguete City. He assured his constituents that he would continue the projects and programs his predecessor started.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said that his government "will not rest" until those who killed his ally would be brought to justice.

Degamo had supported Marcos in the May 9, 2022 polls.

