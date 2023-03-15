House OKs bill creating council on employment on 2nd reading

Job-seekers queue at a job fair in Quezon City on November 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - The House of Representatives approves on second reading House Bill 7370 or the act creating a tripartite council to address unemployment, underemployment and job-skills mismatch problems in the country.

According to its congressional fact sheet, the bill aims to address the problem of unemployment, underemployment, and job-skills mismatch.

Under the bill, the Tripartite Council shall be composed of representatives from the government, academe, and industry sectors and it shall primarily monitor and address employment, unemployment, underemployment and job-skills mismatch, among others.

The same bill provides that the tripartite council shall be attached to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) for administrative and budgetary purposes.

It also states that the representatives from the government sector shall be composed of the CHED Commissioner, Deputy Director General of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), and Undersecretaries of the Department of Education, Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Trade and Industry.

On the other hand, the academe sector representatives of the Council shall be composed of the presidents of the federations of public and private higher education institutions (HEIS), public and private technical-vocational institutions (TVIs), and accreditation bodies of higher and technical-vocational educational institutions.

The industry sector shall be represented by the presidents of business and industry federations.

The House will vote on final reading on the measure next week.



