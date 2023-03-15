MANILA — The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) is set to launch a media literacy program to educate the public about fake news and other misleading information online, Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said on Wednesday.

“Mayroon po kaming binubuo sa isang media literacy program. Pupunta po kami sa grassroots para magturo tungkol sa fake news at malutas na ang problemang ito,” Garafil told the Commission on Appointments during her confirmation hearing.

“Ang fake news ay hindi itotolerate ng PCO. Inaabhor po namin,” she said, noting that even the Office of the President has been a target of fake news.

Under the proposed program, the PCO will invite executives of “Facebook, Youtube and other social media sites” to teach the public about the proliferation of fake news in their respective platforms, Garafil said.

“Importante na magkaroon tayo ng collaborative relations sa executives ng Facebook, TYoutube at iba pang social apps para ma-take down kaagad [ang fake news],” she said.

Meantime, Garafil said that the PCO is still studying proposals to accredit vloggers so that they too can cover presidential events in and out of Malacañang.

“Patuloy po nating pinag-aaralan. Kasama po yan sa ating mga programa na pinagaaralan ngayon,” she said when asked about the issue.

In the early months of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration, the accreditation of vloggers to attend presidential coverages was considered, but did not push through after then-Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles resigned from her post due to health reasons.

