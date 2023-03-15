7 frat members indicted for hazing over Salilig death, injury of recruit

John Martin Salilig, brother of Adamson chemical engineering student John Matthew Salilig turns emotional after identifying his body pulled from a shallow grave by the Public Information Unit of Cavite Police Provincial Office (PIU Cavite PPO) and Imus City Police Station (Imus CPS) inside the Jade Residences Subdivision in Barangay Malagasang, Imus City on February 28, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Government prosecutors have found probable cause to indict 7 Tau Gamma Phi fraternity members for 2 counts of hazing which led to the death of engineering student John Matthew Salilig and the injury of another recruit.

In a press briefer Wednesday, the Department of Justice said all 7 frat members “planned and actually participated in hazing the recruits by way of paddling.”

“The complainants were likewise able to establish that the injuries sustained by John Matthew Salilig led to his death,” it said.

Aside from Salilig, the panel of prosecutors identified Roi Osmond Dela Cruz as another recruit who sustained injuries as a result of the initiation rites that was a requirement for admission into the Adamson University chapter of the fraternity.

Named as respondents who will be charged with violation of sections 14(a) and 14(b)(1) of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 (RA 8049 as amended by RA 11053) are:

Earl Anthony Osita Romero a.k.a. "Slaughter"; ﻿﻿﻿Tung Cheng Benitez Teng, Jr. a.k.a. "Nike"; ﻿﻿﻿Jerome Ochoco Balot a.k.a. "Allie" ﻿﻿﻿Sandro Dasalla Victorino a.k.a. "Loki"; Michael Lambert Alcazar Ricalde a.k.a. "Alcazar" ﻿﻿﻿Mark Muñoz Pedrosa a.k.a. "Macoy"; and ﻿﻿﻿Daniel Delos Reyes Perry a.k.a. "Sting'

Section 14(a) of the Anti-Hazing law punishes those who planned or participated in hazing which led to death with reclusion perpetua or up to 40 years in prison and a fine of P3 million while section 14(b)(1) of the law imposes the same jail time and a fine of P2 million pesos on those who planned and participated in hazing.

The first 6 respondents were arrested on March 1 after they were invited to the Biñan, Laguna police station.

The 7th respondent, Perry, surrendered the following day to Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla.

The DOJ has yet to release a copy of the resolution detailing the extent of the participation of the 7 frat members.

The 2 criminal charges will be filed before the Biñan, Laguna regional trial court, according to DOJ spokesperson Asec. Mico Clavano.

Salilig, an Adamson University engineering student, was reported missing by his brother on February 20.

He had told his brother on the night of February 17 that he will attend the fraternity’s initiation rites. Although already a member of a different chapter of the fraternity, he was still required to undergo welcoming rites.

His body was found on Tuesday, February 28, in a remote site in Cavite, after a fraternity member brought the police to the location.

Salilig was allegedly hit at least 70 times and was no longer responsive while on board a vehicle.

A medico-legal report from the PNP said Salilig died due to severe blunt force trauma to the lower extremities.

Meanwhile, two other complainants filed 2 additional hazing complaints against 17 Tau Gamma Phi members before the DOJ on March 10.

The complaints have yet to be assigned to handling prosecutors.