LIGAO, Albay - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso denied observations that his team intentionally skipped campaigning in the province of Camarines Sur, the most vote-rich area in the Bicol region and the home province of Vice President Leni Robredo.

During their 3-day Bicol campaign leg, Domagoso and his slate visited towns in Masbate, Sorsogon and Albay, but skipped Naga, a city in Camarines Sur where Robredo and Aksyon Demokratiko founder Raul Roco were born and raised.

"It's the schedule," Domagoso told reporters when asked why his team did not soldier on to Camarines Sur.

"We will go back here. The region has about more than 4 million voters," he said.

Unlike other presidential candidates who hold grand rallies in a province or city, Aksyon Demokratiko prefers to convene its supporters in smaller settings that are closer to residential areas and communities, Domagoso said.

A day in Domagoso's campaign schedule would have two to three town hall meetings, with motorcades from one area to another.

Since the official campaign period began in February 8, the Aksyon Demokratiko slate only held 2 campaign rallies: first, during their proclamation rally in Manila, and second, in Tarlac where they were hosted but not endorsed by Tarlac Governor Susan Yap.

"'Yung approach namin medyo diretso sa tao: warm, close, may eyeball," he said.

(Our approach to the people is straight forward: warm, close, with eye balls on us.)

"Medyo tedious lang talaga (This is just a bit tedious) and what we call retail campaign," he said.

Domagoso did not say when they will return to Bicol to woo voters from other provinces in the region namely Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes.

In 2016 vice presidential race, Robredo won in all Bicol provinces except in Sorsogon, the home province of fellow Bicolano vice presidential candidate Chiz Escudero.

Escudero is now the governor of Sorsogon, and is seeking a Senate comeback.

