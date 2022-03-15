MANILA - Dozens of Filipinos have decided to stay in Ukraine despite Russia's ongoing invasion and repatriation efforts by the Philippine government.

“We estimated that there are at least 80 Filipinos that are still in Ukraine and are determined to stay,” Philippine Ambassador to Poland Leah Ruiz said during the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs Committee hearing Tuesday.

Some of them are household service workers, teachers, spouses of Ukrainian nationals, dependents, or children.

While the embassy cannot dissuade them from staying, it encourages Filipinos there to keep in touch.

“Just tell us you are safe and just (in case you) cross the borders, just inform us,” Ruiz said.

“We are hoping that Filipinos can still be able to cross maybe before the roads are also bombed and become impassable,” she added.

Ruiz believes the war may last longer than most hope for, since Russia and Ukraine’s positions are “diametrically opposed”.

“Which means there is really very little likelihood of it to be resolved through negotiations.. and the Ukrainian government has declared to fight to the end,” she said.

