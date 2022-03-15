Actor Robin Padilla trended on Twitter Tuesday after ranking 5-9 in Pulse Asia's latest survey of preferred senatorial candidates.

The survey, conducted last February 18-23, showed Padilla getting 47.3 percent voter support among 2,400 adult respondents.

Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo topped the survey with 66.9 percent support of respondents.

The pollster said Antique Rep. Loren Legarda, former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, and Taguig City-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano shared the second to fourth places. Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri and Sorsogon Governor Francis "Chiz" Escudero placed fifth to seventh.

The other senatorial candidates with statistical chance of winning as of last month included the following.

- Actor Robin Padilla

- Former Vice President Jejomar Binay

- Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian

- Sen. Joel Villanueva

- Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada

- Former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista

- Sen. Risa Hontiveros

- Former Senator JV Estrada Ejercito

Padilla, a staunch supporter of Duterte who granted him executive clemency in 2016, has denied joining politics due to an alleged slowdown in job offers, saying he has plenty of job offers in showbiz.

Born Robinhood Fernando Padilla, the actor is dubbed as the "Bad boy of Philippine action movies" with several box-office hits like "Anak ni Baby Ama," "Grease Gun Gang" and "Bad Boy 2."

He is the youngest brother of actors Rommel, Royette and Rustom Padilla, who has since come out as a trans woman BB Gandanghari.

His signature “simpatiko” appeal have captured the hearts of many Filipino women, including actresses Sharon Cuneta, Vina Morales, Kris Aquino, and Ruffa Gutierrez.

But Padilla's career suffered a major blow after he was convicted of illegal possession of firearms and sentenced to 17-21 years of imprisonment in 1996. While serving his sentence, he converted to Islam and married Liezl Sicangco in a Muslim ceremony. He has four children with Liezl.

After two years of imprisonment, then President Fidel Ramos pardoned Padilla, who then made a comeback in show business. He starred in TV shows "Basta't Kasama Kita," "Puwedeng-Puwede, " "Pilipinas Got Talent," and "Sana Dalawa Ang Puso."

Padilla was also one of the hosts of the defunct noontime show, "Wowowee," where he met TV host-actress Mariel Rodriguez.

The two dated for a few months before marrying in 2010.