Pacquiao vows to beef up PH security if elected president

MANILA -- Senator Manny Pacquiao on Monday vowed to beef up the country's security if elected president, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine lingered.

At the sidelines of his meeting with the Liga ng Barangay officials, Pacquiao stressed the grave need to strengthen the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police.

“Unti-unti nating palakasin ang Armed Forces natin. Hindi lang Armed Forces natin, pati pulis natin. Lahat tayo, kailangan maghanda tayo… ang Pilipino kasi, kailangang maghanda pagka andyan na. Yun ang pinakamaling ginagawa,” he said.



Pacquiao, a retired boxing champion who is an Army reservist, said the country should prepare for untoward events the way athletes train for competitions.

“Ang lahat ng bagay dito, kailangan may preparation tayo. Katulad ng madalas pag-ulan sa bansa natin. Preparasyon natin, kahit walang ulan, preparasyon na natin kaagad yan."

"Tulad ng kaguluhan na 'yan, dapat noon pa nagpe-prepare na tayo. Yung shortage ng langis, dapat noon pa nagpe-prepare na tayo n'yan,” Pacquiao pointed out.

“Tayo, saka lang kapag andyan na, saka lang tayo mag-action. Yun ang pinakaproblema talaga ng ating bansa,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao downplayed the comment of Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon that it is time for other presidential candidates to think of backing out of the race in favor of one non-administration aspirant.

Drilon, who backs the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo in May, made the call as the February presidential preference survey of Pulse Asia showed that former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. emerged as the top choice, having received the support of 60 percent of the 2,400 respondents.

Robredo is second with 15 percent, while Pacquiao ranks fourth, with 8 percent. In third place is Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, who got 10 percent.

Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson placed 5th with two percent.

“Nakatingin lang kasi sila dun sa mga tinatanong. Ilan lang yung mga tinatanong, 2,000 mahigit, 3,000. Eh ang botante, 67 million," Pacquiao said.

Sen @MannyPacquiao on his 8% rating in the February Pulse Asia presidential survey: Kahit i-zero pa nila ako, Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao hahaha! Hindi pa rin ako matitinag. Eh ano yan e, mind conditioning sa taumbayan. pic.twitter.com/EqWPHG5p2a — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) March 14, 2022

"At hindi natanong yung D, E class, ang sinasabi kong mas marami, ang majority. Kahit na doblehin ang A, B, C class, hindi 'yan mangangalahati sa D class. Ang akin lamang, dapat titingnan din nila sino sinusuportahan ng D, E class,” Pacquiao explained.

PROMDI standard bearer, Sen @MannyPacquiao insists, survey firms must also ask those who belong to "class D and E" pic.twitter.com/PL1nW5U25z — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) March 14, 2022

The February survey of Pulse Asia showed that majority of socio-economic classes C, D and E (60 pct, 61 pct and 58 pct, respectively) are also throwing support behind Marcos.

Pacquiao, for his part, got 3, 8 and 16 percentages, respectively, while Robredo has the support of 17, 14, and 13 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, it is 10, 10, and 7 percent, respectively, for Domagoso.

Pacquiao said his ratings will pick up soon and his detractors will even be surprised when election results finally come out.

“Lagi namang surprise ang results ng election natin,” he said.