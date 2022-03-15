PROMDI presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday raised the urgency for President Rodrigo Duterte to immediately call for a special session of Congress to address the soaring fuel prices.

Pacquiao said that Congress can craft a law to suspend the collection of excise tax on petroleum products and bring down the cost of fuel. He added that excise tax collections can be used to provide direct subsidies for the public transport sector.

“Una, Iminumungkahi ko agad na magpatawag ng special session sa Kongreso para pag-usapan ang solusyon na maaring irekomenda kaugnay ng patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng krudo. Alam natin na ito ay direktang makaka-apekto at magpapahirap sa mga commuter at transport sector,” Pacquiao said in a video message sent to media.

Another option is to expand the use of the P7 billion service contracting budget allotted under the General Appropriations Act of 2022, he said.

Pacquiao said the skyrocketing cost of fuel will have ripple effects on the country’s economy so the government must step up to cushion the impact on Filipinos.

The presidential aspirant noted that the government cannot simply suspend collection of the excise tax as this would still require legislation, whereas providing direct subsidy can be immediately implemented using funds collected from excise taxes.

He said that with the series of fuel price shocks, the people need immediate support to avoid a full-blown recession.

“Pangalawa, kailangang maglaan ng pamahalaan ng subsidy para pasanin ang pagtaas ng presyo ng krudo. Kung mabibigyan natin ng ayuda ang mga nasa transport sector ay mapipigilan nito ang pagtaas ng halaga ng pasahe ng mga commuter at pagtaas ng presyo ng bilihin.,” Pacquiao said.