NBI seizes P12 billion worth of suspected shabu in Quezon

MANILA (UPDATED) — Authorities early Tuesday seized suspected shabu worth at least P12 billion that was being transported in Infanta, Quezon.

According to a report from the Quezon Provincial Police, National Bureau of Investigation agents and Infanta police blocked three white vans at a checkpoint along the National Highway in Barangay Comon around 4 a.m.

The several blocks of alleged high-value shabu were recovered in sealed sacks with Chinese markings, while 10 men inside the vans were arrested.

The authorities said 600 Chinese teabags were used to contain the contraband, which weighed 1.5 metric tons in total.

NBI special agent Omar Orille said the illegal drugs arrived from Alabat Island, Quezon and were transported by a yacht and a boat.

“Nag-start to sa Alabat Island, nag-sail sila papuntang Polilio Island between Polilio Island and Balesin. Doon nila kinuha 'yung mga droga then nag-sail towards Infanta," Orille told reporters.

“Based on the information provided to us, we were able to zero-in kung san 'yung ruta na dadaanan ng mga ito and we were able to set up a checkpoint,” NBI anti-narcotics task force chief Jonathan Galicia added.

NBI director Eric Distor alleged the suspects were involved in an international operation based on their equipment.

“May tracker, may GPS, may satellite phone, big-time operation … ipo-forensic natin ito, malalaman natin yung mga calls dito,” said Distor.

The seized illegal drugs will be sent to the NBI's main office in Manila for forensic examination and the suspects will undergo inquest proceedings on Wednesday, he said.

