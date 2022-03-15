NBI seizes 3 vans loaded with suspected shabu in Quezon

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Task Force Against Illegal Drugs intercepted three vans transporting several sacks of suspected shabu in Infanta, Quezon early Tuesday.

According to a report from the Quezon Provincial Police, NBI agents and Infanta police blocked blocked three white vans at acheckpoint along the National Highway in Barangay Comon.

Ten men inside the vans were arrested and are being questioned for the seized contraband.

Several blocks of alleged high-value shabu were recovered in sealed sacks, with Chinese markings, inside the vehicles.

The authorities said Chinese teabags were used to contain the blocks.

The NBI is currently doing an inventory of the seized contraband where 600 packs of teabags have been accounted for, so far.

After the inventory, the forensics service of the NBI will run tests to confirm the chemical content of the items.

The NBI has yet to provide more details.