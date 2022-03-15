Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Most, if not all, of the presidential candidates have approached ruling party PDP-Laban for endorsement, including former member Senator Manny Pacquiao, an official said Tuesday.

The ruling party has so far only backed a vice presidential candidate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of its chairman President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Personally merong nakakarating sa'min na pasabi na pakiusap. Not only Isko (Moreno Domagoso). Most if not all wants to talk to the party and the President," Melvin Matibag, secretary-general of the PDP-Laban Cusi faction, told ANC's Headstart.

(Personally some are reaching out to us.)

"Kung may pakikiusap, mas maigi naman na mag-usap. At the end of the day, if there will be no support forthcoming to that individual mas mabuti na ring nakipagusap," he added when asked about Pacquiao.

(If someone is approaching you, it's better to talk. At the end of the day, if there will be no support forthcoming to that individual, it's better that you've talked with them.)

PDP-Laban will decide on "standards" or which presidential candidate to support before the start of local campaign on March 25, Matibag said.

The endorsement so far of key officials of the party are "personal," he said after Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone endorsed Vice President Leni Robredo's presidential bid.

"I think the party will come up with some sort of standard or saying na ito ang iboboto at ito ang hindi. I'm not just so sure kung individually may masasabi talaga ang partido na ito si Juan dela Cruz ito ang iboto niyo," he said.

(I think the party will come up with some sort of standard or saying that we will vote this kind of candidate. I'm not just so sure if individually the party will endorse someone such as 'This is Juan dela Cruz, you will vote for him.')

"Out of all of our 7,000 plus local candidates, a good 60 to 70 percent are still waiting for endorsement for the decision of the president, the party. That’s why we’ll be deicing soon, before the start of the March 25, yung campaign po ng local (before the local campaign begins)."

Duterte, meantime, was not endorsing a particular candidate when he said he wanted his successor to be a lawyer, Matibag said.

"The president is setting general standards of what the next president should have. It just so happened that 2 lang silang candidate na lawyer so siguro there's speculation that the President is endorsing Vice President Leni," he said.

(It just so happened that there are only 2 candidates who are lawyers that's why there's speculation that the President is endorsing Vice President Leni.)

"Sinabi naman ni President he will remain neutral. Even sa partido namin wala pa kaming sinasabi na dadalhin ng partido."

(The President has said he will remain neutral. Even our party has not yet stated who we will endorse.)