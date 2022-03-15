DAVAO CITY — Presidential candidate Ka Leody de Guzman on Tuesday said he is thankful for the slight improvement in his ranking and rating in the latest Pulse Asia survey.

From 8th place in January, he is now ranked 7th in the February survey with his rating improving from 0.02% to 0.1%.

He also overtook former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, who fell to 9th place with a 0% rating.

De Guzman is just behind Faisal Mangondato who maintained his sixth spot as his rating improved from 0.3% to 0.4%.

The labor leader attributed the increase in his ranking and rating to media exposure.

“Dun sa improvement na ‘yun, nagpapasalamat ako. Siguro nakatulong yung mga debate at saka mga exposure na ginagawa, nakatulong kayo at iba pang mga outlet ng media na mapakinggan o mabigyan ako ng opportunity na maihayag ko ang aking plataporma at makilala na merong Leody de Guzman na tumatakbo. Siguro nakatulong,” he said while on the campaign trail in Davao City.

“Pero dapat pang pagpursigehan dahil napakalayo,” he added.

The survey period covered the week of February 18 to 23 or a few weeks after De Guzman took part in the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) Presidential Forum on February 4, where his name trended on Twitter.

He also took part in the presidential debates of SMNI on February 15 and CNN Philippines on February 28.

'PEOPLE's DESPERATION'

In response to rival presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. maintaining his commanding lead over the other presidential candidates with 60%, De Guzman said he’s not longer surprised.

“‘Yan ay ini-expect natin na talagang magpapatuloy dahil talagang gumagastos nang todo-todo,” he said.

De Guzman attributed Marcos Jr.'s high rating to people’s “desperation.”

“‘Yung desperasyon ng mga tao, may problema din sila dun sa handling sa mga elite na pumalit kay Marcos na ‘yung pangakong pagbabago, di naman nangyayari kaya pumipihit sa mga...balik na lang tayo sa katulad ni Duterte or balik na lang tayo sa katulad ni Marcos at yun ang dapat habulin. Na hindi dapat. Kung bigo dito sa kaliwang elitista ay dito tayo sa mas elitista. Walang mangyayari doon,” he said.

De Guzman touted his team’s promise of a new system of governance.

“‘Yung isang gobyerno ng masa at hindi gobyerno ng mga elitista o yung mga kandidato ng masa, hindi ng mga elitista at ng mga malalaking korporasyon. Dahil kung ganun din lamang, walang mababago sa buhay ng mamamayang Pilipino,” he said, attacking the supposed lack of clear stance of rival candidates on issues such as contractualization, the Rice Tariffication law, VAT and TRAIN law.

“Ayaw rin nila ng wealth tax na ipino-propose ng grupo namin para maging puhunan sa pagbangon ng ating ekonomiya. Kaya kapag ka ang usapin ay babangga sa interes ng mga malalaking negosyante, ayaw nilang magsalita. Ang gagawin lang nila ay mga reporma-reporma na tulad din ng sinasabi ng mga nagdaang kandidato sa pagka-Pangulo na nanalo, na ipagpapatuloy lang yung mga dati nang kalakaran, ano yung sistema, ano yung batas. Ipagpapatuloy lang nila yun nang walang babaguhin,” he said.

“Kaya nga sabi ko lagi, napapalitan lang natin yung mukha sa pamahalaan pero yung sistema ng gobyerno, mga batas at patakaran na naglelegalize sa pagpapahirap ng mamamayan ay hindi nagbabago kaya same old, same old, sabi nga ng ibang analyst,” he added.

De Guzman is in Davao City for the last part of his Mindanao tour, along with his runningmate, vice presidential bet Walden Bello.

They were joined by senatorial candidates Luke Espiritu and Roy Cabonegro in visiting some remote communities in the city to meet with members of women’s and environmental groups as well as Moro and indigenous peoples.

They are expected to wrap up their week-long Mindanao tour, which started in Ozamiz City last Friday, Lanao del Norte and Iligan on Sunday and Cagayan de Oro on Monday.