LIGAO, Albay - Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso on Tuesday said he would construct a railway that would connect 4 provinces to Metro Manila should he win the 2022 presidency.

A "Clark-Malolos-Tutuban-Calamba-Bicol" railway will be pursued, Domagoso told reporters when asked about what he could do for Bicolanos.

"'Yun matutuloy 'yun. May awa ang Diyos na palarin ako," he said, noting that he used to be the chairman of the North Luzon Railways Corp (Northrail).

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Domagoso to the board of Northrail in July 2017 for a year-long term.

But Domagoso stepped down from the post nearly 4 months after his appointment, citing "personal reasons" as his reason for tendering his resignation.

Northrail, an agency under the Department of Transportation and a subsidiary of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), has the mandate to construct, operate, and manage railways in Luzon, the Philippines' largest island.

Duterte approved the Manila-Bicol rail as early as 2016, but the Transportation department only signed a P142-billion contract to construct the first phase of the 565-kilometer project in January 2022.

The Malolos-Clark Railway Project, on the other hand, is expected to begin soon after the Asian Development Bank signed 3 contracts worth over $1.7 billion (P82.2 billion) in 2020.

The Malolos-Clark line is part of the 163-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway Project, which aims to connect New Clark City to Calamba in Laguna.

OTHER PITCHES FOR BICOL

Domagoso also hopes to continue Bicol's diversion road and improve internet services in the region.

"May hika din ang internet dito," he said.

(The internet here seems to have asthma.)

"Those are the things that are very important nowadays for future development," he said.

Domagoso said he has been trying "to introduce a program of governance" for the "foreseeable future."

"My job is i-share ko sa taongbayan ang karanasan ko, yung administrative ability being a crisis manager because there will be crisis in the coming weeks, months because 'yung mga unthinkable nangayari," he said, noting that no president could have predicted a global pandemic.

(My job is to share to our countrymen my experiences, my administrative ability being a crisis manager because there will be crisis in the coming weeks, months because unthinkable things are happening.)

Last month, Domagoso defended his campaign platforms that were described "ambitious."

Aside from the rail project, the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer has also promised voters that he would build 17 regional hospitals and provide a P30-billion loan fund for small businesses in 6 years.

"Itong mga pangarap na ito ay mangyayari sa isang mainam, masinop at episyenteng pamamahala," he said during the "Panata sa Bayan: The KBP Presidential Candidates Forum."

(These dreams can be done through effective, clean and efficient governance.)

Domagoso said the proof is in Manila, where 7 hospitals and some 1,600 housing units were built during his first term as mayor.

The capital city also saw the rise of a more modern Manila Zoo and several other parks and open spaces in the city.

Domagoso earlier said that these were funded through loans from government bank and taxes, thanks to a 24.83 percent increase in new business registrations in Manila.