Scheduled residents receive thier second jab of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine at Potrero Elementary School in Malabon City on July 7, 2021. Malabon, along with six other Metro Manila cities have limited or temporarily suspended first-dose vaccinations due to low vaccine supply. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Government is finalizing guidelines on the use of Sinovac for children age 6 and above, an official said Tuesday.

The Food and Drug Administration last week granted emergency use authorization for the Chinese vaccine brand.

The dose and formulation on adults will also be used for children, according to Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, head of the National Vaccination Operations Center.

"Ang nasa EUA ng Sinovac are for healthy individuals so baka hindi kasama ‘yung ating mga with comorbidities. Yun ang ating pinaguusapan at finafinalize natin ang guidelines together with our experts," she said in a televised briefing.

(What's stated on the EUA of Sinovac is it's for healthy individuals so children with comorbidities might not be included. That's what we're discussing and finalizing in our guidelines together with our experts.)

"Ang gagamitin para sa pediatric pareho lang po ng formulation ng adult. Ang Pfizer reformulated kasi spike protein-concentrated."

(What will be used for the pediatric group will be the same formulation for adults. Pfizer's jab was reformulated because it was spike protein-concentrated.)

Sinovac will serve as an alternative as government has so far ordered enough vaccines for 7 million out of 15.5 million children ages 5 to 11, Cabotaje said. Government "might consider" ordering 5 million more doses of Pfizer's jab, she added.

"Sinovac will provide additional quantities for those who might not want to use Pfizer," she said.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV