MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte has signed laws establishing several high school extensions, an elementary school, and a senior high school, into independent ones, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Duterte signed Republic Act (RA) No.'s 11651, 11652, 11653, 11654, 11655, 11656, and 11657 on March 11, based on documents released by the Palace.

Through RA 11651, the Balbalan Proper Extension in Kalinga is separated from Balbalan Agricultural and Industrial School and is converted into an independent national high school to be known as Eastern Balbalan National High School.

Republic Act No. 11652 said that Disiplina Village Elementary School Extension in Valenzuela City was separated from Roberta De Jesus Elementary School and converted into an independent elementary school known as Disiplina Village Elementary School.

The Sugod Senior High School Extension in Sorsogon City, through RA 11653, was separated from Lydia D. Martinez Memorial High School and converted into an independent senior high school which would be known as Sugod Senior High School.

Through RA 11654, the Liloan National High School Annex in Liloan, Cebu was separated from the Arcelo Memorial National High School and converted into an independent national high school to be called as Liloan National High School.

The Arena Blanco National High School's Tigtabon Annex in Tigtabon, Zamboanga City was separated from the said national high school to become an independent national high school known as Tigtabon National High School through RA 11655.

The Manicahan National High School's Lamisahan Annex in Zamboanga City was also separated from the said school to become an independent national high school called as Lamisahan National High School through RA 11656.

Meanwhile, RA 11657 provided that Libudon National High School's Sanghay Extension in Mati City, Davao Oriental will be converted into a national high school to become a Sanghay National High School.

The assets, liabilities, and records of the extension schools should be absorbed by the newly established independent ones, based on the new laws.

The laws also indicated that the education secretary should also immediately include the schools in Department of Education's programs.

Initial funding, meanwhile, will be charged to the school's current budget for the year.

"Thereafter, the amount necessary for the continued operation of the school shall be included in the General Appropriations Act," the measures read.

