MANILA - Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Tuesday denounced what he said is an attempt by retired Gen. Antonio Parlade to involve the Department of National Defense and the military in his personal grievances.

Lorenzana issued the statement after Parlade and around a hundred people went to the People Power Monument along EDSA in Quezon City to call for an end to corruption in government. Some of those who joined him supposedly called for the establishment of a revolutionary government.

As the DND recognizes the right to freedom of expression, Lorenzana said it should be done through proper channels.

"As citizens of a democratic country, all Filipinos are entitled to freedom of expression but this should be done through proper grievance mechanisms," he said.

"The DND shall continue to adhere to Constitutional authority, fully respecting the mandates of our democratic institutions. We remain committed to do our solemn duty to the nation," he stressed.

Lorenzana said he has directed the members of the AFP to stay neutral.

"The Constitution forbids any active military personnel from engaging in partisan politics or supporting any candidates. We will ensure that this is followed and enforced," he said.

Acting Presidential spokesman Sec. Martin Andanar said Parlade's statement is better left ignored.

"Retired General Antonio Parlade’s call for a revolutionary government is part of his guaranteed freedom of speech and expression. However, as Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the retired general’s call is better left ignored," Andanar said in a statement.

Parlade said though he does not join the call for the putting up a revolutionary government, but only want to end corruption in government and listen to the sentiments of the people.

He specifically mentioned the Commission on Elections, which he claims asked him to pay at least P2 million supposedly so he can continue on with his candidacy for president. He did not pay, he said.

Parlade was among those removed from the official list of presidential candidates in the May elections by the Comelec.

The retired military officer also warned that the country may be run by gangsters who will allegedly fund the election of some personalities in exchange for being able to influence the government.

He said a revolutionary government is not the solution, but if it reaches the point of putting up one, "so be it."

Col. Ramon Zagala, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said the organization "is firm in its resolve to be loyal to the Constitution and the duly constituted authorities."

"The 145,000-strong soldiers, airmen, sailors, and marines of the AFP stand solid behind the chain-of-command," he said.

"While the AFP respects the people’s freedom of expression, we do not and will not support extra legal means outside the Constitution which we have sworn to protect including the sanctity of the electoral process," he added.

The AFP leadership continuously reminds its personnel "to adhere to the rule of law and always obey the chain of command, whoever is seated as the Commander-in-Chief," said Zagala.

"The Armed Forces will remain a professional organization that will not engage in partisan politics and will at all times put the interest of the nation before personal views and opinions," he said.

Parlade, who retired as head of the military's Southern Luzon Command in July last year, was subsequently appointed as deputy director-general of the National Security Council.

He was known for allegedly red-tagging celebrities and other individuals when he was still with the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict's (NTF-ELCAC).

