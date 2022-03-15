Churchgoers leave Quiapo Church in Manila after hearing the Friday Mass on March 11, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — An infectious disease expert on Tuesday cautioned against further loosening COVID-19 restrictions by placing the country or some areas under Alert Level Zero, with the coronavirus still raging in parts of the world.

Dr. Edsel Salvana, a member of the Technical Advisory Group of the Department of Health, noted recent spike in COVID-19 cases in parts of Europe after relaxing their mask-wearing rules.

"Sa ngayon naman, mukhang okay tayo at titignan po natin kung paano mas lalo nating mabibigay 'yung mga freedom sa ating mga kababayan. Pero, dahan-dahan po tayo dito kasi siyempre ayaw nating mag-surge ulit," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Instead of lifting COVID-19 curbs, Salvana said the current alert level could be modified to allow more mobility, as the country shifts to the new normal.

Metro Manila and 38 other areas are under Alert Level 1 until Tuesday, which allows businesses to open at full capacity. The government has yet to announce the Alert Level for March 16 onwards.

Under Alert Level 0, the vaccination status of people may not matter inside establishments, an interior official has said.

Public transport, schools, and government offices are allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity, he added.

Metro Manila mayors have supported proposals to further deescalate the capital region to Alert Level Zero as fresh COVID-19 cases continue to decline, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Tuesday.

The Philippines has reported declining number of coronavirus infections after posting record numbers in January.

From March 7 to 13, the country tallied 4,131 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 590 per day, which is 35 percent lower than the cases reported from the previous week.

To date, some 64 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 11.1 million have received their booster shots.