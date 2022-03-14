LEGAZPI CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso's wife, and son on Monday shared his quirks at home - away from the public's probing eyes - where the Manila Mayor and presidential aspirant is only known as "Papa."

"Kapag tinatamad siyang maligo (When he's too lazy to take a bath)," Diana Lynn "Dynee" Domagoso said when asked by host Boy Abunda about the annoying things her husband does at home.

Domagoso's habit of "stealing chargers" is also an irritant, his son Patrick said, beaming.

"Kasi (Because) when he comes home, he's usually so tired to go up to get his, so find the nearest one," he said.

"Then it's gone. He brings it with him, wala na (it's gone)," Dynee added.

Like most dads, the Manila Mayor also cracks "very corny" jokes, his son said.

"He will laugh [even if] no one else will laugh at his own jokes," he said.

Domagoso kills spare time by binge watching movies and documentaries, the Mayor's wife said.

"He loves war movies that's why I cannot watch with him," she said.

"World War I, World War II, past presidents of the world, parang ang dami niyang natututunan tapos ishe-share niya sa akin after," she said.

(World War I, World War II, past presidents of the world, it seems like he learns a lot from these then he would share it with me.)

Domagoso is an easy-going patriarch, who rarely complains about anything, Dynee said.

"I think he likes watches, but generally he is a simple man like you give steak, he'll want sinigang or mongo," his son said.

He's not picky when it comes to food, Domagoso's wife added.

"Sabi niya sa akin, 'Alam mo Mommy sa dami ng hirap na pinagdaanan ko sa buhay, 'yung mga ganiyan hindi ko na prinoproblema 'yan, hindi ko na kinakainisan 'yan,'" she said.

(He said, 'You know, Mommy, with the adversities I faced in life, I am no longer irritated with things like that.)

While the Manila Mayor doesn't get easily irked, "he is a micromanager," Dynee said.

"Micromanager si Isko. Talagang gusto niyang tutukan (He really wants to focus on it)," Dynee said.

While Domagoso's work ethic leaves the Manila Mayor frequently skipping meals, his son said this is one of the things he admires about his dad.

"When there is a problem in front of him, he will generate his own ideas and at the same time, he is also open to hearing experts' opinion," he said.

"Generally, he has the receipts to show for it. Just look at Manila."