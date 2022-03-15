The production line of the Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) at Comelec warehouse in Sta. Rosa Laguna on March 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

STA. ROSA, Laguna — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is targeting to deploy all the vote counting machines (VCM) to be used in the May 9 elections by April 19, based on the timeline showed to the media Monday.

In his presentation, Comelec director Julio Hernan, head of the packing and shipping committee, disclosed that the poll body has already started delivering VCM batteries to their destination hubs ahead of the actual machines.

This is Comelec’s timeline for deployment of its election paraphernalia & equipment for the May polls.



F2 Logistics of Dennis Uy bagged the contract to perform these deliveries. pic.twitter.com/FWEV1XQpVf — J. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) March 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the VCM kits, which contain the machine and other related paraphernalia, would be delivered starting April 2 in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

LOOK: Comelec official shows content of a VCM kit.



The one on the right (plastic sealed) is ready for deployment. pic.twitter.com/fsZr20QIk7 — J. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) March 14, 2022

VCMs intended for the National Capital Region are last to be delivered from April 18 to 19.

The timeline for the delivery of official ballots is from April 20 to May 5.

F2 Logistics, owned by administration ally Dennis Uy, is in charge of the shipping of the election paraphernalia from the Comelec warehouses to the regional hubs.

Commissioner Marlon Casquejo also clarified that the regional hubs set by F2 Logistics would still be under the control of Comelec.

"The regional hubs, the VCM temporary storage, it is controlled by the Comelec. It's part of the deliverables of the logistics firm but control is with Comelec," Casquejo said in a press conference.

CCTVs are also installed in the regional hubs to ensure that no unauthorized personnel would be allowed access in the facility.

The Philippines is set to elect its new set of national and local leaders on May 9.

RELATED VIDEO