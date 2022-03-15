MAYNILA - Muling isinalang sa deliberasyon ng Supreme Court En Banc ngayong Martes ang petisyon ng Office of the Solicitor General laban sa fact-checking agreement ng Commission on Elections at Rappler.

Sabi ni SC spokesman Atty. Brian Hosaka, inatasan ng korte ang mga respondents sa kaso o ang Comelec na magsumite na ng kanilang komento sa petisyon sa loob ng sampung araw.

“I would just like to announce that in the case of Republic of the Philippines represented by the OSG vs. Comelec and Rappler (GR No. 258926), the Court En Banc during its deliberations today ordered the respondents to file their respective comments on the petition and application for a TRO within a non-extendable period of 10 days from receipt of the order," ani Hosaka.

"Respondents to file their comments via personal service to the Court. Thank you," dagdag niya.

Dumulog ang SolGen sa SC para ipawalang-bisa ang pinasok na Memorandum of Agreement ng Comelec sa Rappler para sa pagsasagawa ng fact-checking sa pagdaraos ng halalan sa Mayo.

Naniniwala ang OSG na nilalabag ng naturang kasunduan ang Konstitusyon at iba pang umiiral na batas dahil sa umano’y pagiging isang “foreign non-registered entity” ng Rappler.

Pansamantalang sinuspinde ng Comelec ang kasunduan matapos dumulog ang SolGen sa Korte Suprema.

