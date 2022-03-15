MAYNILA - Kinuwestiyon ng abogado ng magkapatid na Pharmally executives na sina Mohit at Twinkle Dargani ang aniya’y mabagal na aksyon ng Court of Appeals sa kanilang inihaing Writ of Habeas Corpus petition noong Nobyembre.

Ipinahayag ni Atty. Ferdinand Topacio sa media ang kanilang reklamo laban sa CA Special 5th Division na pinamumunuan ni Justice Apolinario Bruselas.

Sa isang press conference, sinabi ni Topacio na noon pang November 19, 2021 naisumite ang kanilang Habeas Corpus petition at wala pa rin itong tugon hanggang ngayon.

Aniya, ang naging aksiyon pa lang sa ngayon ng korte ay ang paglalabas nito ng show cause order para pagpaliwanagin ang Senado sa pagkakadetene ng magkapatid.

“Instead of issuing a writ - The CA 5th Division headed by Justice Bruselas, instead gave the Senate an order to show cause in 10 days. That is already in violation to the rules of court. We are now in the Court of Appeals, and we are now going public because we feel that the CA’s inaction on this particular matter is unusual," ani Topacio.

Sa patuloy na pagkakadetene ng kaniyang mga kliyente nang mahigit sa 100-araw na ngayon, patuloy ding napagkakaitan umano ang mga ito ng kanilang karapatan, sabi niya.

“Twinkle is under house arrest which is long overdue. She should have been released long ago. There were already recommendations from her doctor that she should be released," sabi ni Topacio.

"Actually, we feel that the petition should not be rendered moot and academic. And naawa po ako sa mother nila, si Mrs. Nimfa, sapagkat talaga pong nade-depress siya. Wala po akong time na natawagan siya na hindi siya umiyak and praying na someday soon ay mapakawalan na yung kaniyang mga anak. Pati si Twinkle po ay matanggal na sa house arrest,” kuwento ng abogado.

Samantala, si Mohit ay patuloy namang nakadetene sa Pasay City Jail.

Sabi ni Topacio, wala silang alam na batas na nagbibigay ng kapangyarihan sa Senado para magpakulong ng sinuman sa city jail, lalo’t wala pa aniyang naisasampang kaso sa kaniyang mga kliyente.

Sinabi noon ni Senator Richard Gordon, chairman ng Blue Ribbon Committee na nag-imbestiga sa mga transaksyon ng Department of Budget and Management sa Pharmally para sa pandemic supplies, na inililipat si Mohit at isa pang company official na si Linconn Ong mula sa Senado papuntang Pasay City Jail para sa "safekeeping".

Isinailalim sa kustodiya ng Senado ang mga naturang executives ng Pharmally dahil sa hindi nila pagsumite ng mga hinihinging dokumento.

"Pharmally Pharmaceutical Executives Mohit and Twinkle Dargani, as well as Linconn Ong, have been evasive in answering questions, uttered lies, and spewed falsities, forcing the Committee to exercise its rarely used powers of contempt, ordering the incarceration of the three," ani Gordon sa isang pahayag noong ika-29 ng Nobyembre 2021.

"The Senate in preserving and protecting the institution has decided to transfer them to the Pasay City jail. Their continuing presence in the Senate premises also had put a strain to an overstretched (Office of the Sergeant at Arms), whose primary function is to protect the Senate building, secure the people coming in and out, especially the employees, and because of the pandemic, making sure that those who enter the building are free from the virus that has caused many lives both in and out of Senate premises," dagdag pa niya.

Ayon kay Topacio, mayroon lamang rekomendasyon ang Senado batay sa resulta ng kanilang imbestigasyon, pero hindi pa rin naman aniya ito pirmado ng mayorya ng mga mambabatas.

“Mohit is in detention. In fact, si Mohit po, he was already in the United States when all this whole Pharmally thing blew up. Pero even knowing that he will be implicated from the tenor of initial hearings, umuwi po siya. I don’t know where it is coming from na siya ay flight risk para ikulong pa siya sa Pasay City Jail. Sapagkat ang dapat lang pong nakukulong sa city jail ay dalawang klase lamang ng tao - number 1, a person who has been ordered arrested after preliminary investigation has been concluded and the judges determined that there is a probable cause to issue a warrant of arrest; number 2, caught in the act committing a crime or in flagrante delicto," sabi ni Topacio.

"Wala pong provision sa batas na puwede pong ikulong ang isang tao sa city jail, which is not within the jurisdiction of the Senate. Ang city jail po is under the DILG, an adjunct of the executive. So saan nanggaling yung karapatan ng Senado na magpakulong sa city jail? Wala po kaming nakikitang batas doon," aniya.

Naniniwala si Topacio na sa patuloy na hindi pag-aksyon ng Appellate Court ay patuloy rin ang “serious breach” ng mga mahistrado ng korte sa kanilang tungkulin.

“What I’m after is the result. And no matter who these Justices are, I think they are committing a serious breach as Justices to act on cases without fear or favor… D'yan po tayo nababahala. I really don’t know what the problem is,” sabi niya.

MAY MGA KUMPANYANG UMATRAS NA SA PAKIKIPAG-TRANSAKSIYON SA DOH?

Samantala, sabi ni Topacio, mayroon na umanong naging epekto ang pagdiin ng Senado sa Pharmally, sa iba pang mga kompanya gaya ng hindi pagtuloy ng mga ito sa kanilang transaksyon sa Department of Health (DOH).

“There have been implications already. Marami na pong natatakot makipag-kontrata sa DOH dahil nga po dito sa Pharmally na ito…Andami pong umatras na dating nagsu-supply sa DOH. This sends a chilling effect… Kung merong mga problema as to tax, it is not the proper forum. Let’s do it the right way," sabi niya.

Aminado si Topacio na bagama't wala pang naisasampang kaso laban sa kanyang mga kliyente, may mga nakabinbin nang reklamo sa Ombudsman laban sa magkapatid na Dargani.

"We will face them in the Ombudsman. But to be in prison without charges ay napakasakit naman po n'on,” sabi ng abogado.

“Meron pong nag-file sa Ombudsman. It is a criminal complaint. There will be a preliminary investigation. And then if there is probable cause and only after the court determines a probable cause, doon lamang po dapat arestuhin ang isang tao. Hindi po suspetsa lamang ay ipakukulong ninyo. This is a mockery of the justice system," dagdag pa niya.

Naniniwala ang kampo ng mga Dargani na nagawa na nila ang lahat ng legal na remedyo sa kaso ng dalawa at nasa CA na ang bola.

Inimbestigahan ng Blue Ribbon Committee ang transaksyon ng pamahalaan sa Pharmally matapos magreklamo kay Gordon ang ilang health workers hinggil sa benepisyong hindi nila natatanggap sa gitna ng kanilang pagharap sa COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Senate and public interest demand the truth of the overpricing of supplies, and the favoritism granted a company (Pharmally), whose capitalization was only P625,000, contracts amounting to billions of pesos," ani Gordon.

"If we do not go into the bottom of this scandal, we will not be able to hold accountable those responsible; and, the repetition of such a dastardly deed becomes a high probability still."

